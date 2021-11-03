  • Home
MHT CET 2021 Counselling: Registration For Engineering Admission Begins

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started registrations for MHT CET counselling for admission to four-year engineering and technology and five-year integrated master of technology courses for the 2021-22 academic year. Candidates can apply at fe2021.mahacet.org.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 3, 2021 9:19 am IST | Source: Careers30

MHT CET counselling 2021 registration begins (representational)
MHT CET counselling 2021 registration begins (representational)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started registrations for MHT CET counselling for admission to four-year engineering and technology and five-year integrated master of technology courses for the 2021-22 academic year. Candidates can apply directly at fe2021.mahacet.org.

The last date for online registration and uploading required documents is November 18. E-scrutiny of candidates will be completed by November 20.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on November 22 and the final merit list, along with the provisional seat matrix will be published on November 27.

Between the two merit lists, candidates will be allowed to submit grievances.

Candidates will have to confirm their options by November 30 and after that, the round 1 allotment list will be announced on December 2.

MHT CET Counselling 2021: Complete Schedule

MHT CET 2021 CAP: Apply Here

“The candidate shall self-verify the seat allotment made to him/her in the CAP Round I by accepting declaration through his/her login..iIf candidate found the claim made by him is not correct and he/she wants to the correct the error...the candidate shall report the grievance through his/her login by online mode only,” the CET Cell said.

“Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds. Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and self freezed their allotment in Round I through their login must accept the seat and shall pay seat acceptance fees through online mode. Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds,” it said.

“Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in Round I by accepting that seat by choosing Not Freeze option for betterment and shall pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode,” it added.

