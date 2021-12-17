MHT CET 2021 round 2 provisional allotment list released

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2021 round 2 provisional allotment list. Candidates who registered for the second round of admission through centralised admission process (CAP) can check the allotment list on the official websiteS-- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org. Candidates will be required to access the MHT CET 2021 login portal using their application ID and password to check the allotment list.

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result: Direct Link

As per the MHT CET CAP round 2 counselling schedule, selected candidates will be required to accept the allotted seats between December 18 and 21 (up to 3 pm). A statement on the official website mentions: "All eligible candidates participating in Round II and allotted the seat first time shall self-verify the seat allotment as per 9(a) above. The candidates who have been allotted the seat first time in Round II shall pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login by online mode."

Candidates will be required to report to the allotted institute and confirm the admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after second round of CAP between December 18 and 21 (up to 5 pm).

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result: How To Check