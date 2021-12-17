  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Direct Link

MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Direct Link

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2021 round 2 provisional allotment list.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 8:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2021 Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: CAP Round 2 Registration Begins
MHT CET Provisional Display Of Vacant Seats For CAP Round 2 Today; Details Here
MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result For CAP Round 1 Out At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2021 Final Merit List Out; Option Entry Begins Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2021 Provisional Merit List Out At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Direct Link
MHT CET 2021 round 2 provisional allotment list released
New Delhi:

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2021 round 2 provisional allotment list. Candidates who registered for the second round of admission through centralised admission process (CAP) can check the allotment list on the official websiteS-- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org. Candidates will be required to access the MHT CET 2021 login portal using their application ID and password to check the allotment list.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in Maharashtra Engineering colleges based on your MHTCET Rank & Category. Click Here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result: Direct Link

As per the MHT CET CAP round 2 counselling schedule, selected candidates will be required to accept the allotted seats between December 18 and 21 (up to 3 pm). A statement on the official website mentions: "All eligible candidates participating in Round II and allotted the seat first time shall self-verify the seat allotment as per 9(a) above. The candidates who have been allotted the seat first time in Round II shall pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login by online mode."

Candidates will be required to report to the allotted institute and confirm the admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after second round of CAP between December 18 and 21 (up to 5 pm).

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result: How To Check

  • Go to the official website– fe2021.mahacet.org

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the designated course link which you have applied for

  • A new page will open

  • MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen

  • Check and download the allotment list

  • Save it for future references.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Greater Tech Use Can Help Achieve 50% GER In Higher Education: AICTE Chairman
Greater Tech Use Can Help Achieve 50% GER In Higher Education: AICTE Chairman
IIT-Bhubaneswar Researchers Develop Ultra-Low-Power IC For Biomedical Data Transmission
IIT-Bhubaneswar Researchers Develop Ultra-Low-Power IC For Biomedical Data Transmission
NEET Reservation And Delayed Counselling: What Happened So Far
NEET Reservation And Delayed Counselling: What Happened So Far
Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates 2022 Released; Check Schedule
Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates 2022 Released; Check Schedule
Haryana Changes School Timings; Classes From 10 AM To 2 PM From Dec 20
Haryana Changes School Timings; Classes From 10 AM To 2 PM From Dec 20
.......................... Advertisement ..........................