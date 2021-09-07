MHT CET 2021 To Be Held From September 15: Uday Samant

MHT CET 2021 is slated to be conducted from September 15 to October 10

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2021, is from September 15 to October 10, 2021, confirmed Maharashtra’s Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Uday Samant.

Mr Uday Samant shared the revised schedule for MHT CET 2021 on social media. He tweeted: "For the academic year 2021-22, the State CET will conduct common entrance examinations for various degree and postgraduate degree courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education from September 15, 2021 to October 10, 2021."

#माहितीसाठी

शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२१-२२ करिता राज्य सीईटी कक्षातर्फे उच्च व तंत्रशिक्षण विभाागांतर्गत विविध पदवी व पदव्युत्तर पदवी अभ्यासक्रमांच्या सामाईक प्रवेश परीक्षा दिनांक १५ सप्टेंबर, २०२१ ते दिनांक १० ऑक्टोबर, २०२१ या कालावधीत घेण्यात येणार आहेत. pic.twitter.com/iGEnnFNLcT — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 7, 2021

As per the revised schedule shared by Mr Samant, the MHT CET exam for some of the courses including Bachelors in Law for 5 years and Bachelors in Hotel Management will be held on October 3; Bachelors in Law 3 year exam will be conducted on October 4 and 5; and Masters in Business Administration entrance exam will be held on October 16, 17 and 18.

All engineering exams will be conducted from September 20 to October 1.

Mr Uday Samant also said that students who are going to appear for the common entrance exam will be allowed local travel by the government.

Students can check the complete revised schedule for MHT CET 2021 on the official website — mahacet.org

This year a total of 8,55,869 students have applied for the MHT CET 2021 examination. In view of COVID-19, the number of MHT CET 2021 examination centres has been increased to 226 which in 2020 were 198.

On Monday, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released a notification, warning against a fake MHT CET schedule circulating online. The state cell said: It has come to the notice of this office that a Schedule for CET Examinations is being circulated on Social Media. All Candidates are advised to note that the Schedule for CET Examinations is yet to be declared by the Competent Authority. Also, Candidates are advised not to believe any such Examination Schedule being circulated on Social Media. The Schedule for CET Examinations will only be available on our official website soon.”