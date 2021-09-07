MHT CET 2021 To Be Held From September 15 to October 10; Check Full Schedule Here

MHT CET 2021 will be conducted from September 15 to October 10

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2021 will be conducted from September 15 to October 10, 2021 according to the revised schedule released today, September 7. The engineering entrance exams for BE or BTech programmes will be held from September 20 to October 1.

Maharashtra’s Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Uday Samant released the revised schedule through his Twitter handle. Mr Samant also said that students who will be going to give the MHT CET 2021 exam will be allowed local travel by the state government.

MHT CET 2021: Exam Schedule

Course Name Date of the Examination Bachelor of Engineering/Technology(B.E/Tech) MHT CET 2021 September 20 to October 1 Masters of Computer Application (MAH MCA CET) September 5 Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MAH M HMCT) September 5 Masters of Architecture September 5 Bachelor of Art, Science, Education (B.A./B.Sc./B.Ed. CET) September 5 Masters of Physical Education September 5 Masters of Physical Education - Offline September 16, 17 and 18.

Bachelors in Law for five-years integrated course Bachelor of Physical Education October 3 Bachelors in Hotel Management October 3 Masters of Education October 3 Bachelor of Education and Masters of Education three-years integrated course October 3 Bachelor of Physical Education October 4, 5, 6 and 7 Bachelors in Law for 3 years October 4 and 5 Bachelor of Education General and Special October 6 and 7 Bachelor of Fine Arts(Offline) October 9 and 10 Masters in Business Administration (MBA) October 16, 17 and 18





State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the updated schedule on it’s official website, students can check the complete revised schedule for MHT CET 2021 on- mahacet.org.