MHT CET 2021 Admit Card Soon; Where, How To Download

MHT CET hall tickets soon

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 admit card will be released soon. Students who would appear in MHT CET 2021 Engineering and Pharmacy exam, MAH MBA 2021, MAH MCA 2021, MAH MArch 2021, MAH MHMCT-2021 and MAH BHMCT 2021 will be able to access their MHT CET hall tickets from the official website -- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

For Engineering courses, the CET was scheduled to be conducted in two sessions, between September 4 and 10, and between September 14 and 20. MHT CETs for LLB courses will begin on September 16.

The official website to download and access MHT CET 2021 admit card is mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. As soon as the MHT CET admit card link goes live, applicants will also be able to download their hall tickets for the common entrance test from info.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

How To Download MHT CET Admit Card 2021

Go to mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

Click on the admit card link on the ‘Downloads’ section

Login with application number and password, or other details

Download the admit card and take a printout.

Candidates will have to bring a printout of the admit card and other documents mentioned in the instructions to the exam venue. The admit card will have details on exam city, centre, roll number, among others.

The Maharashtra government, this year, will not conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for non-professional courses and admission to Arts, Science and Commerce colleges. Admissions will be on the basis of Class 12 marks.