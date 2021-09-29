MHT CET 2021 Admit Card Released For LLB- 3 Year Programme; Direct Link

MHT CET 2021 law admit card released

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH CET) has released the admit cards for MAH LLB (3years) today, on September 29. Students who are going to appear for the MAH CET LLB exam can download their admit cards through the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org or refer to the direct link given below. Students will be required to enter their application ID and date of birth to check and download their admit cards.

MHT CET 2021 Law Admit Card: Direct Link

MHT CET Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Go the official website -cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the “MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs.-CET 202” download link, on the homepage

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Fill in the Application Number and Password

Click on ‘Submit’

The MHT CET LLB Admit card 2021 will appear on the screen

Save and download the admit card

Take a print out for future reference

MHT CET for 3-yar LLB course will be conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell on October 4 and October 5. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry the MHT CET 2021 admit card to the exam hall along with a valid ID proof.

MHT CET 2021 commenced from September 15 and examinations for various courses have been conducted. Some students have missed the MHT CET 2021 due to heavy rains in the state and in view of this Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has assured through Twitter, “In view of the situation created due to torrential rains in the state, the CET examinations of MHCET and other courses will be re-taken for the students who could not appear for the examinations. No student will be deprived from the exam and the concerned students should not worry.”