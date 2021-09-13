MHT CET 2021 Admit Card Release Delayed
MHT CET 2021 admit cards were slated to be released today but the Cell has now put out a notification on the official website and said that the release of hall tickets has been postponed.
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 3:44 pm IST
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET 2021) admit cards were slated to be released today but the Cell has now put out a notification on the official website and said that the release of hall tickets has been postponed. Students can download their MHT CET 2021 admit cards from the official website- catcell.mahacet.org, when released.
