Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET 2021 admit card will be released at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org (representational)

MHT CET 2021 admit card: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 admit card will be released soon. This year, the state-level entrance exam will be conducted in two phases, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant recently said. The exam is scheduled for September. Admit cards or hall tickets for the Engineering and Pharmacy exam will be issued at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Students will need their application numbers and other details to download the admit card.

MHT CET Exam Date 2021

MHT CET for admission to technical courses will be held in two sessions from September 4 to 10 and from September 14 to 20.

For Management, Computer Science, Architecture and Hotel Management courses, CETs for them will be held from August 26 onward.

"For engineering courses, the CET will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held between September 4 to 10 and the second between September 14 to 20...We have decided to increase the number of centres where CETs will be conducted," Mr Samant had said.

MHT CET 2021 Admit Card Website

The website to download MHT CET 2021 admit card is mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. The link will also be available at info.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

How To Download MHT CET Admit Card 2021

Once the hall tickets are released,

Go to mhtcet2021.mahacet.org Click on the admit card link on the ‘Downloads’ section Login with application number and password, or other details Download the admit card and take a printout.

Candidates will have to bring a printout of the admit card and other documents mentioned in the instructions to the exam venue. The admit card will have details on exam city, centre, roll number, among others.

Maharashtra CET 2021: No Exam For Non-Professional Courses

The state government has decided there will be no Common Entrance Test (CET) for non-professional courses and admission to Arts, Science and Commerce colleges. Admissions will be on the basis of Class 12 marks.

"There were requests from several quarters not to have CETs for non-professional courses. Following discussions with all the varsities, it has been decided that admission to Arts, Commerce and Science courses will be on the basis of Class 12 exams," Mr Samant recently said.