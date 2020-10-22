MHT CET 2020 Special Exam Registration Begins At cetcell.mahacet.org; Apply By October 23

MHT CET 2020 special session registration has been started by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell from today, October 22. MHT CET 2020 application form for the special exam will be available on the official website till October 23. According to the latest notification released by the State Cell, candidates who were unable to reach their allotted test Centre on the day of MHT CET exam can now register for the MHT CET 2020 special exam. This facility is only for those who had successfully registered for the MHT-CET 2020 exam and had downloaded their admit cards for PCB or PCM Group, but due to unforeseen circumstances couldn’t write the exam.

“The State CET Cell has successfully conducted the MHT-CET-2020 Exam as per declared schedule from 1st to 9th October 2020 and 12th to 20th October 2020. During this period the State CET Cell has received many representations from Candidates (and / or their parents) regarding their inability to appear in the said examination due to various factors (transportation issues due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms etc),” read the notice.

“In order to safeguard the interests of such candidates the State CET Cell proposes to hold additional sessions at Test Centers in Maharashtra State, for PCB Group and PCM Group Examinations. The candidates who had successfully registered themselves for the MHT-CET-2020 Exam and had downloaded their Admit Cards for appearing in the MHT CET 2020 for PCB or PCM Group examination, but were unable to reach their allotted Test Centre due to circumstances beyond their control and hence could not appear in the said examination, would be eligible to appear in the additional sessions. A fee of Rs. 100 per candidate per group would be charged for appearing in the additional sessions. This fee would be adjusted in the fee payable during the CAP Process,” it added.

Only the candidates who had downloaded their MHT CET admit cards, but couldn’t appear in the exam can login into their account on the portal- mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in and apply for appearing in the MHT CET additional sessions. The application for MHT CET special session would be considered only after the successful payment of the requisite fee.

The information regarding the date and timing of MHT CET additional sessions would be made available on the official website of CET Cell. The Candidates would also be informed by SMS and Email.

The link for making the payment would remain available from October 22, 2020 (12:01 am) to October 23, 2020 (11:59 pm).