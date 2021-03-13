MHT CET 2020: Second Seat Allotment List For LLB 5 Years Released

  • Home
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the second seat allotment list for LLB 5 years programmes on March 12. All those who had appeared for the MHT CET exam in the month of October last year can check the seat allotment list at the official site, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 13, 2021 9:03 am IST

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the second seat allotment list for LLB 5 years programmes on March 12. All those who had appeared for the MHT CET exam in the month of October last year can check the seat allotment list at the official site, cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates who have been shortlisted must report at the allotted colleges between March 13 and 16.

The final list of all candidates and colleges will be released on the official site from March 26 to March 30. The deadline date of MHT CET LLB admission is March 31. No admission will take place after the cut-off date.

Direct Links:

List Of Allotted Candidates From MS, OMS (All India), Jammu and Kashmir Candidates For CAP Round-II
List Of Allotted Candidates Belonging To OCI, PIO, NRI, FNS Candidates For CAP Round-II
List Of Allotted Jammu and Kashmir Candidates In CAP Round-II
List Of Candidates Who Are Not Allotted In CAP Round-II

How To Download Second Seat Allotment List From The Official Site:

Step 1: Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘LLB 5 Year’ tab

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page.

Step 4: Go to the latest update section

Step 5: Click on the relevant link

Step 6: Seat allotment will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.

Important Dates:

  • Colleges will upload the admitted candidates’ status online for all admitted candidates of second-round from March 13 to March 17
  • Law colleges will display the vacant seats from March 18 (5 pm onwards)
  • The candidates will be required to fill their college option form online for an institutional level round (ACAP seat) from March 19 to March 22
  • Display of merit list (institute level round- ACAP seats) and (Management quota seats for unaided institutions) on March 24 (11 am onwards)
  • Law colleges will admit candidates as per the merit list and generate provisional admission letter from March 25 to March 27
  • Colleges will upload the admitted students' status online from March 26 to March 30
  • Cut-off date for admission is March 31, 2021 (No admissions beyond cut-off date is allowed)
MHT CET Notification
