MHT CET 2020: Second Seat Allotment List For LLB 5 Years Released

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the second seat allotment list for LLB 5 years programmes on March 12. All those who had appeared for the MHT CET exam in the month of October last year can check the seat allotment list at the official site, cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates who have been shortlisted must report at the allotted colleges between March 13 and 16.

The final list of all candidates and colleges will be released on the official site from March 26 to March 30. The deadline date of MHT CET LLB admission is March 31. No admission will take place after the cut-off date.

Direct Links:

List Of Allotted Candidates From MS, OMS (All India), Jammu and Kashmir Candidates For CAP Round-II

List Of Allotted Candidates Belonging To OCI, PIO, NRI, FNS Candidates For CAP Round-II

List Of Allotted Jammu and Kashmir Candidates In CAP Round-II

List Of Candidates Who Are Not Allotted In CAP Round-II

How To Download Second Seat Allotment List From The Official Site: