MHT CET 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra State Cell has released the MHT CET 2020 seat allotment results for the second round. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the result on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. All the candidates can also check the second seat allotment result of MHT CET 2020 at the counselling website www.fe2020.mahacet.org. In order to download the MHT CET seat allotment 2020 result, candidates will be required to login using their application number and date of birth.

All the students who have been allotted a seat under round 2 of MHT CET counselling 2020 will be required to accept their seat and report at the allotted institute by January 30, 2021.

How to download the result:

·Go to the official website: fe2020.mahacet.org

·Click on the CAP II seat allotment status

·Login with your application ID and password

·Seat allotment results for MHT CET 2020 counselling will appear on the screen

·Download the admission allotment letter and take its print out for future use