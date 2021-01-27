  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced

MHT CET 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced

Maharashtra State Cell has released the MHT CET 2020 seat allotment results for the second round. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the result on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 27, 2021 12:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2020: B.Pharma Schedule For CAP Round 2 Revised
MHT-CET CAP 2020: Maharashtra Releases BTech Seat Allotment Result
MHT-CET 2020: Final Merit List Released For BTech, BPharma
MHT CET 2020: Provisional Merit List For B.Tech, B.Pharma Released At Mahacet.org
MHT CET 2021 To Be Based On Reduced Syllabus
Maharashtra Releases MHT CET 2021 Syllabus, Marking Scheme; Details Here
MHT CET 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced
MHT CET 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Cetcell.mahacet.org
New Delhi:

Maharashtra State Cell has released the MHT CET 2020 seat allotment results for the second round. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the result on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. All the candidates can also check the second seat allotment result of MHT CET 2020 at the counselling website www.fe2020.mahacet.org. In order to download the MHT CET seat allotment 2020 result, candidates will be required to login using their application number and date of birth.

All the students who have been allotted a seat under round 2 of MHT CET counselling 2020 will be required to accept their seat and report at the allotted institute by January 30, 2021.

How to download the result:

·Go to the official website: fe2020.mahacet.org

·Click on the CAP II seat allotment status

·Login with your application ID and password

·Seat allotment results for MHT CET 2020 counselling will appear on the screen

·Download the admission allotment letter and take its print out for future use

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET 2020 MHT CET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2020: Mop-Up Round Result Released
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2020: Mop-Up Round Result Released
Kolkata Gets Its First 'Young Readers' Boat Library' With Over 500 Books
Kolkata Gets Its First 'Young Readers' Boat Library' With Over 500 Books
Kendriya Vidyalayas To Hold Online Exams For Classes 3 To 8 From March 1
Kendriya Vidyalayas To Hold Online Exams For Classes 3 To 8 From March 1
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Releases Schedule Of Final Exams For Classes 3 To 9, 11
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Releases Schedule Of Final Exams For Classes 3 To 9, 11
JEE Main Application Form 2021: Correction Facility For February Exam To Begin Today
JEE Main Application Form 2021: Correction Facility For February Exam To Begin Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................