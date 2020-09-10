MHT CET 2020: Revised Exam Date Announced, Admit Card To Be Released Soon

The MHT CET 2020 revised dates of examinations have now been announced on the official website - mahacet.org. The State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the MHT CET 2020 date in an official notification released on September 9. As per the revised MHT CET 2020 exam schedule, the exams for PCM group will be held from October 12 to October 20 and, for the PCB group, the MHT CET 2020 will be conducted on October 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.

As the MHT CET application form 2020 has now been closed, the MHT CET admit card 2020 will be released on the official website shortly.

MHT CET 2020 exam will be held online as a computer-based test. For the convenience of the candidates, the mock tests for MHT CET 2020 exam have been uploaded on the official portal.

Candidates who qualified the examination will be able to participate in the MHT CET counselling for allotment of seats and admission processes.

MHT CET is the entrance test for admissions to B.Tech/B.E courses in 342 institutes across Maharashtra.

MHT CET 2020 Paper is divided into two groups, Group A and B. Group A for Physics & Chemistry and Group B for Mathematics. The students will have to finish writing the MHT CET 2020 exam in a total of 180 minutes. The MHT CET 2020 question paper has as many as 150 questions. Group A will have 100 questions in Physics and Chemistry. Group B will have 50 questions in Mathematics. Class 11 syllabus will be given 20% weightage while Class 12 syllabus will be given 80% weightage in the MHT CET 2020 question paper.

Candidates who have registered at the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be issued the MHT CET 2020 admit card. Candidates will be able to download the admit card of MHT CET 2020 from the official website by entering their application number and password.