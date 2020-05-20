MHT CET 2020 Revised Dates Announced

MHT CET 2002 exam will be held in July and August. The Maharashtra CET Cell announced the revised dates for MHT CET exam yesterday.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 20, 2020 10:46 am IST

MHT CET 2020 exams will be held in July-August

MHT CET 2002 exam will be held in July and August. The Maharashtra CET Cell announced the revised dates for MHT CET exam yesterday. The examination for PCM and PCB groups will be held separately, says CET Cell notice. The separate timetable for PCM and PCB groups will be released later. Earlier, MHT CTE exam was scheduled in April.

Maharashtra CET Cell will hold MHT CET 2020 exam on July 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 28, 29, 30, and 31 and on August 3, 4, and 5, 2020.

The group-wise time table will be released by mid-June once the CET Cell has completed the validation of examination test centres.

Students are advised to visit only the official website, 'cetcell.mahacet.org', for exam related updates.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra state government has permitted students who have registered for the MHT CET exam to update their 12th board information in their application form. The last date to update the information is May 23. MHT CET exam which was earlier held at district level, will be held at tehsil or block level this year.

MHT CET is conducted for admission to B.E./B.Tech. and B.Pharm/Pharm. D. courses. MHT CET scores will also be used to fill seats in B.Sc. (Honours) and B.Tech. courses in Agriculture for the academic year 2020-21.

The MHT CET examinations will be held in computer-based mode in multiple sessions. The marks scored by students will be normalized.

MHT CET 2020
