MHT CET 2020 Result Soon; Know How To Download Answer Key

The MHT CET result 2020 will be declared soon. Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, commonly known as MHT CET was held as centre-based online mode across the country. The candidates who took the admission test to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra between October 1 and October 20 can check and download the MHT CET 2020 result from the official website of the state cell. To access the MHT CET result 2020 online, students have to login at the website with the roll numbers.

Close to 4.5 lakh Maharashtra students have registered for the MHT CET in Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) combination. MHT CET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held in July and August. The MHT State CET cell had to conduct the MHT CET for PCM and PCB group students who were unable to take the test due to Mumbai power outage and heavy rains in Mumbai later. The MHT CET result 2020 will be declared for all the sessions together.

MHT CET Answer Key

The Maharashtra State CET Cell will release the provisional MHT CET answer key first. With the help of the provisional MHT CET answer key 2020, students can check their responses marked during the test and calculate the scores. Students can also raise objections against the provisional answer key of MHT CET. After considering the challenges, the CET Cell will release the final MHT CET answer key and declare the result.

MHT CET Result 2020

Candidates meeting the MHT CET cut-off will be able to apply for admission at the BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra. The state CET Cell will follow a process of normalization to arrive at the MHT CET 2020 result.

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

MHT CET Counselling Process

After the announcement of MHT CET results 2020, the MHT state CET cell will start the counselling process. The MHT CET counselling 2020 will be conducted in three rounds with an additional spot admission round. The MH CET counselling process includes the following steps -- registration, fee payment and document verification. Candidates applying on the basis of JEE Main scores will also have to register for the counselling process and pay the required fee. However, there is no counselling fee for MHT CET 2020 qualified candidates. Candidates will be allocated seats on the basis of merit and preferences made during registration.