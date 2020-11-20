MHT CET 2020 Result By November 28; Check Marking Scheme, Counselling Details

MHT CET 2020 Result By November 28; Check Details

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test results (MHT CET results) will be declared soon. Candidates who took the entrance tests in October and November in centre-based online mode will be able to check their MHT CET results soon at cetcell.mahacet.org. While confirming the MHT CET result date, the state CET Cell said that the MHT CET result is scheduled to be declared as per "document on normalization" on or before November 28. The common entrance test of MHT CET is conducted for admission to several undergraduate institutes across the state.

To arrive at the MHT CET result 2020, the Maharashtra State CET Cell will follow a process of normalization.

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in MHT CET with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

The MHT CET Cell has already released the MHT CET answer keys of all the sessions of the entrance test. It also allowed the candidates to raise objections against the provisional MHT CET answer key. As many as 4,51,906 aspirants await MHT CET 2020 results this year.

MHT CET Result 2020

The Maharashtra State CET Cell will publish a separate course-wise and category-wise MHT CET merit list for the provisional admission to the academic session 2020-21. Students will be allotted institutes on the basis of the merit and preferences made by them on the MHT CET 2020 counselling registration. Along with the MHT CET result 2020, the state CET Cell will also announce the dates of the examination, counselling dates and documents required for admission.

MHT CET Results 2020 -- To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the result section, click on MHT CET result

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials as required

Step 4: Submit and access MHT CET 2020 result 2020

After the announcement of MHT CET 2020 results, the CET Cell will start the counselling process. The MHT CET 2020 counselling will be held in three phases with an additional spot round. The MH CET counselling 2020 process will comprise steps including registration, fee payment and document verification. The CET cell will not charge any counselling fee for MHT CET 2020 qualified candidates. However, candidates applying on the basis of JEE Main scores will also have to pay the required fees after MHT CET registration.