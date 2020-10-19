MHT CET 2020: PCM, PCB Re-Exam For Rain-Affected Students

The students of MHT CET PCM group and MHT CET PCB group who were unable to take the MHT CET 2020 due to heavy rains in the state will be allowed to re-appear for the tests again. The Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on a social media post announced that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will re-conduct the MHT CET 2020 exam for all the candidates who could not write the MHT CET in view of heavy rains.

MHT-CET 2020 प्रवेश परीक्षेच्या PCM व PCB या गटाकरीता ज्या विद्यार्थ्यांनी परीक्षेचे प्रवेश पत्र डाऊनलोड केलेले आहे परंतु अतिवृष्टीसारख्या कारणांमुळे ते परीक्षेला बसू शकले नाहीत,अशा विद्यार्थ्यांना परीक्षेची पुन्हा संधी दिली जाईल. त्यांची विशेष सत्रात परीक्षा घेतली जाईल. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) October 16, 2020

Candidates will be informed through SMS and email communication regarding the MHT CET re-exam dates in due course. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MHT CET 2020 admit cards mention candidates details including MHT CET exam centres, reporting time, day and date of the examination.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is held for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra was scheduled to be held between October 1 and October 20. As many as 4,35,653 Maharashtra students have registered for the MHT CET in Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) combination.

MHT CET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held in July and August. The State CET Cell took the decision to hold the MHT CET 2020 in October after the Supreme Court of India on August 24 dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the state’s common entrance test. Earlier, the MHT CET cell had provided the candidates of PCM group who could not appear in the second shift of the MHT CET 2020 on October 12, or those who faced disruption during the first shift, due to the Mumbai power outage, would be given another chance to write exams on or before October 20.