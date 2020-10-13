MHT CET 2020: Re-Exam For PCM Group Due To Mumbai Power Outage

  • Home
Maharashtra CET: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will re-conduct MHT CET 2020 for PCM group students of the Mumbai region scheduled on October 12, in view of the power outage in the city.

New Delhi:

PCM group candidates who could not appear in the second shift of the MHT CET 2020 on October 12, or those who faced disruption during the first shift, due to the Mumbai power outage, will be given another chance to write exams on or before October 20. “Due to power outage in the Mumbai region at around 10 am, first session candidates at...five test centers faced disruption in the said examination,” an official statement said.

“Due to power outage in the Mumbai region and around, Western and Central Railway local train services were affected. As a result, possibility of the candidates not being able to reach their test centres in time cannot be entirely ruled out,” the authorities said.

Candidates, who appeared in the MHT CET 2020 in the first session on October 12 will be able to check the new date and time of the examination by logging in to their account at https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Maharashtra CET 2020, for PCM group students, started on October 12. The exam is being held at 175 test centres across Maharashtra.

Candidates will also receive SMS and email communication regarding the re-scheduling of the examination in due course.

Further information regarding MHT CET will be available on the official website, mahacet.org, the authorities said.

