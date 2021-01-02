MHT CET 2020: Provisional Merit List For B.Tech, B.Pharma Released At mahacet.org

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2020 provisional merit list for Bachelors in Technology (BTech) and Bachelors in Pharmacy (BPharma) programmes today, January 2, 2021. The provisional merit list for B.Arch, MCA and few other programmes have been released on January 1, 2021. The Final Merit list has been released on for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh candidates.

Direct link for MHT CET 2020 Provisional Merit List (B.Pharma/ Pharma D.)

Direct link for MHT CET 2020 Provisional Merit List (B.E/ B.Tech Courses)

All those candidates who have registered earlier and took the exam can check the official website mahacet.org. The provisional merit lists are available for Maharashtra as well as All India candidates at mahacet.org.

The MHT CET final merit list for B.E/ B.Tech programmes is likely to be released on January 6, 2021. The final merit list of MBA course would be released on January 7, 2021. The authorities will release the provisional merit list for Agriculture programmes on January 4.

MHT CET 2020 Provisional Merit List: How to download