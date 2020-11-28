MHT CET 2020 PCM, PCB Group Results Out; What's Next

MHT CET 2020 Results Out; Check Counselling Process, Documents Required

The MHT CET 2020 results have been declared by the Maharashtra State CET Cell for the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group today. Candidates shortlisted will be able to take the admission process further and participate in the MHT CET 2020 counselling for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses.

The state CET cell will allow the candidates to register for the MHT CET 2020 counselling online. Candidates can register for the MHT CET online counselling, pay the required fee and upload documents in order to apply for the counselling process.

MHT CET 2020 Result Live Updates: Maharashtra CET Cell Declares Results For PCB, PCM Groups Today

The MHT CET 2020 was held in two sessions this year, first in October, then again on November 7 for those candidates who were unable to take the exams due to heavy rains and power outage in Mumbai.

Direct Link

MHT CET 2020: Counselling Process

MHT CET counselling process consists of registration, payment of fee, document upload; document verification; choice locking; respond to query; seat allotment; online willingness (freeze or float) and payment of seat confirmation. The MHT CET counselling will be held in three phases with an additional spot round. Candidates applying for the MHT CET counselling on the basis of JEE Main scores will also have to register for the counselling process and pay the required fee. However, there is no counselling fee for MHT CET 2020 qualified candidates. Candidates will be allocated seats on the basis of merit and preferences made during registration.

MHT CET 2020: Documents Required for Verification And Admission