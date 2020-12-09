  • Home
MHT CET 2020: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) will start the common admission process for ME, MTech courses from December 11.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 9, 2020 8:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

MHT CET ME, MTech Counselling To Start From December 11
New Delhi:

MHT CET ME and MTech counselling is scheduled to start from December 11 by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET). Students who have scored the MHT CET ME and MTech cut-off marks will be eligible to apply online for the centralised admission process for the ME and MTech courses from December 11 at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Confirming the MHT CET ME and MTech centralised admission process dates, Minister of Education Maharashtra Uday Samant said: “The centralized admission process for ME and MTech courses is starting from December 11, 2020. For more information on the counselling process visit -- mahacet.org.”

The MHT CET Cell will start the centralised admission process in online mode this year. The MHT CET ME and MTech counselling will be held in three phases with an additional spot round. The MH CET counselling process includes the following steps -- registration, fee payment and document verification. Candidates will be allocated seats on the basis of merit and preferences made during registration.

