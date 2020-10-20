MHT CET 2020: MCA CET Admit Cards Soon At Cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MH CET) Cell will release the MCA CET admit cards soon. The Master of Computer Application CET is held for admission to first year postgraduate degree course in the university departments and institutes in Maharashtra. Students who have already filled the online application and paid the requisite MH MCA CET fee will be able to download the admit cards at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH MCA admit cards will have details of candidates, their roll numbers, MAH MCA CET exam centres and date and time of MCA CET. Candidates will be informed through SMS and email communication regarding the MHT MCA CET exam details in due course.

Earlier MAH MCA CET was scheduled to be held in March. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown associated with it had led to the postponement of MAH MCA CET exam date 2020. Candidates will be able to download the new MAH MCA CET admit cards 2020 once the admit card link at cetcell.mahacet.org becomes live. The state CET Cell, earlier in March released the MAH MCA CET admit cards as well. However, the MAH MCA CET admit cards released in March will not be considered valid.

The State CET Cell took the decision to hold the MHT CET 2020 in October after the Supreme Court of India on August 24 dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the state’s common entrance test. Earlier, the MHT CET cell had provided the candidates of PCM group who could not appear in the second shift of the MHT CET 2020 on October 12, or those who faced disruption during the first shift, due to the Mumbai power outage, another chance to appear for the exam. Again the Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant announced that the MHT CET Cell will re-conduct the MHT CET 2020 exam for all the candidates who could not write the MHT CET in view of heavy rains.