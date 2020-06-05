  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2020: State Entrance Test Cell Allows Applicants To Change Exam District

MHT CET 2020: State Entrance Test Cell Allows Applicants To Change Exam District

Maharashtra CET Cell is allowing MHT CET applicants to change district preference in their submitted application form.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 5, 2020 11:01 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2020: Date Extended For Submission Of HSC (12th) Board Details
MHT CET 2020 Exam Dates Unchanged, Group-Wise Time Table In Mid-June
COVID-19: Maharashtra CET 2020 Application Process Reopens, Apply Till June 1
MHT CET 2020: Last Date To Pay Fee And Submit Application Extended Till May 31
MAH CET 2020: Last Date Of Application Till May 31, Exam On July 19 For BHMCT, MHMCT, MArch and MCA
MHT CET 2020 Revised Dates Announced
MHT CET 2020: State Entrance Test Cell Allows Applicants To Change Exam District
MHT CET 2020: CET Cell allows applicants to change exam district
New Delhi:

Maharashtra CET Cell is allowing MHT CET applicants to change district preference in their submitted application form. The decision was taken after State CET Cell received many requests from candidates to change their district preferences for the computer-based test (CBT) centre for MHT CET 2020 in the situation arisen due to Covid-19.

MHT CET applicants will be able to change their district preference from June 5 to June 10, 2020. The link to change district preference will be available on the official website.

Candidates must remember that once their change their district preference, their original filled preference will be null and void. Applicants who do not change their district preference, their original choice will be considered for CBT centre allocation.

Candidates must make the necessary change by the last date and no such request will be entertained after June 10.

Apart from the notice about exam centre change, the CET Cell has released another important notice about filling HSC (12th) board details in their MHT CET application form.

Applicants, who do not fill their 12th board details, will be treated as a Maharashtra Board student and will be allotted exam date as such.

"Last date for filling in HSC Board information is till 7th June 2020 (2359 Hrs), those candidates who have failed to fill the same shall be treated as a Maharashtra State SSC Board candidates for allotting examination date. No complaints will be entertained thereafter," reads CET Cell's notice.

Maharashtra CET Cell will hold MHT CET 2020 exam on July 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 28, 29, 30, and 31 and on August 3, 4, and 5, 2020.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET 2020 MHT CET Notification
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout MHT CET June 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of MHT-CET exam.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Knockout MHT CET JEE Main June 2020

It is an exhaustive preparation module made exclusively for cracking JEE & MHTCET

₹ 14999/- ₹ 7999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Assam HSLC (10th) Result For Over 3 Lakh Students Tomorrow
Assam HSLC (10th) Result For Over 3 Lakh Students Tomorrow
DU Exams: Online Open Book Exam For Differently-Abled Students To Be 5 Hour Long
DU Exams: Online Open Book Exam For Differently-Abled Students To Be 5 Hour Long
COVID-19: Bihar Education Department Seeks Opinion Regarding Reopening Schools
COVID-19: Bihar Education Department Seeks Opinion Regarding Reopening Schools
MUHS Exams 2020: Maharashtra Governor Gives Nod To Health Sciences Varsity Exams
MUHS Exams 2020: Maharashtra Governor Gives Nod To Health Sciences Varsity Exams
TULIP Portal To Help Engineering Graduates Get Internships With Local Bodies, Smart Cities
TULIP Portal To Help Engineering Graduates Get Internships With Local Bodies, Smart Cities
.......................... Advertisement ..........................