MHT CET 2020: CET Cell allows applicants to change exam district

Maharashtra CET Cell is allowing MHT CET applicants to change district preference in their submitted application form. The decision was taken after State CET Cell received many requests from candidates to change their district preferences for the computer-based test (CBT) centre for MHT CET 2020 in the situation arisen due to Covid-19.

MHT CET applicants will be able to change their district preference from June 5 to June 10, 2020. The link to change district preference will be available on the official website.

Candidates must remember that once their change their district preference, their original filled preference will be null and void. Applicants who do not change their district preference, their original choice will be considered for CBT centre allocation.

Candidates must make the necessary change by the last date and no such request will be entertained after June 10.

Apart from the notice about exam centre change, the CET Cell has released another important notice about filling HSC (12th) board details in their MHT CET application form.

Applicants, who do not fill their 12th board details, will be treated as a Maharashtra Board student and will be allotted exam date as such.

"Last date for filling in HSC Board information is till 7th June 2020 (2359 Hrs), those candidates who have failed to fill the same shall be treated as a Maharashtra State SSC Board candidates for allotting examination date. No complaints will be entertained thereafter," reads CET Cell's notice.

Maharashtra CET Cell will hold MHT CET 2020 exam on July 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 28, 29, 30, and 31 and on August 3, 4, and 5, 2020.