MHT CET 2020: Last Date To Pay Fee And Submit Application Extended Till May 31

The extension of date is only for MHT CET 2020 registered candidates to pay the application fee and finally submit the application.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 25, 2020 1:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

MHT CET 2020 application fee
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose
New Delhi:

The last date to pay the application fee and submit the application for Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination (MHT CET 2020) has been extended till May 31.

The CET cell has allowed only those “candidates who had registered themselves for MHT CET 2020 during the application form filling period from January 7 to March 7 and had completed the application form in all respect but had failed to make payment and submit the application form”.

Candidates can make the payment and finally submit the application form till 11:59 pm on May 31. Previously, the last date of application was May 23.

MHT CET 2020 Application Extension

This decision has been taken considering the request of candidates who request to make the payment and give the examination.

The notification on the says, “Considering their request, CET cell allowing only those candidates who are registered, had filled in the form completely but had not submitted the application form and paid the fees should visit to mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in portal and make the final payment for MHT CET 2020 online application form by using own login id and password.”

The notification has underlined that no further extension to this facility will be given.

Another notification had extended the last date to apply for the courses including Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Master in Architecture (M Arch) and Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) till May 31. The CETS for these courses are on July 19.

More details and updates available on the official website.

MHT CET Notification covid pandemic
