MHT-CET 2020: Final Merit List Released For BTech, BPharma

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT-CET) has released the first final merit list for engineering and pharmacy (BTech/BPharma) courses based on Centralised Admission Process (CAP) at its official website mahacet.org. Based on the merit list, the selected candidates can submit their choices for colleges on the choice-filling portal to be opened after releasing the CAP merit list 2020. MHT-CET will also release CAP provisional category-wise seat matrices to help the BTech and BPharma aspirants know about their admission status. The entrance test cell has also released the final merit list for Arts courses.

The selected MHT-CET CAP 2020 candidates have to fill up the option form of round 1 from January 7 to 9. The candidates will have to submit the allotted college fee in January itself.

Direct link to MHT-CET CAP 2020 merit list

Direct link to MHT-AAC-CET 2020 merit list for Arts courses

Steps to check MHT-CET CAP 2020 merit list

Visit the official website mahacet.org

Under the admission portal MAH-CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2020 merit list will be displayed

Click on the notification and the full MHT-CET CAP 2020 merit list will be displayed

CAP 2020 candidates can check for their names to see if they have qualified

MHT-CET CAP 2020 merit list can be downloaded in PDF format for further use

MHT-CET CAP 2020 Counselling

The selected BTech and BPharma candidates can sit for the MHT-CET CAP 2020 counselling to participate in the seat allocation rounds based on their choices.