MHT CET 2020 Exam Postponed, New Dates Yet To Be Announced

State Education Minister Uday Samant said that the decision to postpone MHT CET 2020 was being taken considering the prevailing situation of COVID-19.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 4:10 pm IST | Source: Careers360

MHT CET 2020 Exam Postponed, New Dates Yet To Be Announced
MHT CET 2020 postponed, Education Minister Uday Samant announced
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Maharashtra Government has decided to postpone the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said on Monday. MHT CET 2020 was scheduled to be held in July and the first week of August. The new dates are yet to be announced.

State Education Minister Uday samant said that the decision was being taken considering the prevailing situation of COVID-19. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with the most number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Uday Samant, through his social media account, said: “Maharashtra CET conducts entrance examinations in various vocational subjects related to higher and technical education departments. In view of the increasing prevalence of COVID 19, all these examinations are being postponed in view of the health of the students. New dates will be announced in the future.”

Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier allowed students to change their district centres from June 5 to June 10. MHT CET is conducted for admission to B.E./B.Tech. and B.Pharm/Pharm. D. courses. MHT CET scores will also be used to fill seats in B.Sc. (Honours) and B.Tech. courses in Agriculture for the academic year 2020-21.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test MHT CET Notification
