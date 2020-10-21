MHT CET 2020 Over; Answer Key, Counselling Soon

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) has been concluded. The MHT CET 2020 exam was held in computer-based mode across the country. The admission test to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra were scheduled between October 1 and October 20. However, the administering body of MHT CET, Maharashtra State CET Cell, will conduct the MHT CET for PCM and PCB group students who were unable to take the test due to Mumbai power outage and heavy rains in Mumbai. Soon after the exams are held, the state CET Cell will release the answer keys and declare the MHT CET results.

As many as 4,35,653 Maharashtra students have registered for the MHT CET in Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) combination. MHT CET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held in July and August. The State CET Cell took the decision to hold the MHT CET 2020 in October after the Supreme Court of India on August 24 dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the state’s common entrance test.

MHT CET Answer Key

The state CET Cell will release the provisional MHT CET answer key first. With the provisional MHT CET answer key, students can tally their responses marked during the test and calculate the probable score. Students can also raise objections against the provisional answer key of MHT CET. After considering the challenges, the CET Cell will release the final MHT CET answer key and declare the result.

MHT CET Counselling Process

After the announcement of MHT CET 2020 results, the exam conducting body will start the counselling process. The MHT CET counselling will be held in three phases with an additional spot round. The MH CET counselling process includes the following steps -- registration, fee payment and document verification. Candidates applying on the basis of JEE Main scores will also have to register for the counselling process and pay the required fee. However, there is no counselling fee for MHT CET 2020 qualified candidates. Candidates will be allocated seats on the basis of merit and preferences made during registration.