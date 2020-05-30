MHT CET 2020 exam dates have not been changed

Maharashtra State CET Cell has released a notice stating that the examination dates for MHT CET 2020 remain unchanged. The state CET cell announced revised dates for MHT CET on May 19.

"It is being clarified from State CET Cell, Mumbai that there is no change in the Revised dates of MHT CET 2020 Examination published vide notice dated 19th May 2020," reads the notice.

State CET Cell says that any official change in the exam dates will be communicated by publishing a new notice on the CET Cell's official website, 'mahacet.org', and on MHT CET's official website, 'mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in'.

About group-wise exam dates, CTE Cell will announce PCM and PCB group time-table by mid of June 2020 once the validation of exam test centres is complete.

Maharashtra CET Cell will hold MHT CET 2020 exam on July 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 28, 29, 30, and 31 and on August 3, 4, and 5, 2020.

MHT CET is conducted for admission to B.E./B.Tech. and B.Pharm/Pharm. D. courses. MHT CET scores will also be used to fill seats in B.Sc. (Honours) and B.Tech. courses in Agriculture for the academic year 2020-21.

The MHT CET examinations will be held in computer-based mode in multiple sessions. The marks scored by students will be normalized.