MHT CET 2020 Date Revised For MArch, Integrated And Other Programmes, Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET 2020 Date Revised For MArch, Integrated Programmes, Details Here

MHT CET 2020 Date: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced revised dates for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2020) for MArch, MCA, integrated BA, BSc, BEd, LLB, and other programmes. According to official information, MHT CET for the five-year integrated LLB programme will now be held on October 11 and BA/BSc BEd integrated CET will now be held on October 18. Maharashtra CET for MArch and MHMCET will be held on October 27 and for MCA programmes, the exam will be held on October 28. For BHMCET aspirants, Maharashtra CET will be conducted on October 10, 2020.

The decision to reschedule different Maharashtra CETs have been taken as many university exam dates were clashing with the CET schedule, the authorities said.

MHT CET 2020: Integrated BA/BSc BEd, MPEd, BPEd, LLB Exam Dates

MHT CET 2020: MArch/MCA/MHMCT/BHMCT Exam Dates

The authorities have already released the MHT CET 2020 admit card for PCM and PCB groups. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, mahcet.org, using their login credentials.

MHT CET PCM/PCB Admit Card 2020: Download Here

For the rescheduled exams, MHT CET 2020 admit card will be released on the course websites, the board said. Name and address of the examination venue, reporting time and other important information will be mentioned in the MHT CET admit card 2020.

On the examination day, candidates must bring a printed copy of the MHT CET hall ticket, along with a photo ID and name change documents (if applicable) to the examination hall. Candidates must follow the social-distancing norms as mentioned in the hall ticket, the board said.

“Due to COVID precautionary measures the entry in the examination hall is being done in staggered manner. Candidates are requested to follow the time slot intimated to them,” an official statement said.

“Candidates must read...instructions on the hall ticket and in the information brochure and follow them scrupulously in their own interest,” the statement added.