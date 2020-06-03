MHT CET 2020: Date Extended For Submission Of HSC (12th) Board Details

  • Home
Maharashtra CET Cell has extended the deadline for students to submit class 12 details in their MHT CET application form.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 3, 2020 11:09 am IST

MHT CET 2020 deadline has been extended for submission of 12th board details
New Delhi:

Maharashtra CET Cell has extended the deadline for students to submit class 12 details in their MHT CET application form. Students who have applied for the exam can now submit their board exam details till June 7, 2020 by midnight.

Students who have applied for MHT CET 2020 exam can fill the information of their HSC (12th) Board by selecting dropdown after clicking the 'Name of the HSC Board appearing' tab on the official website.

The CET Cell had asked MHT CET applicants to submit details of their HSC board earlier as well. The deadline to complete the process was May 23, 2020.

MHT CET exam is held for admission to B.E./B.Tech. and B.Pharm/Pharm. D. courses. MHT CET scores will also be used to fill seats in B.Sc. (Honours) and B.Tech. courses in Agriculture for the academic year 2020-21.

The CET Cell had postponed the MHT CET exam for this year which was to be held in April. MHT CET exam will now be held in July and August, i.e. on July 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 28, 29, 30, and 31 and on August 3, 4, and 5, 2020. The group-wise time-table for the MHT CET exams will be released later.

MHT CET exam will be held in computer-based mode and the marks scored by the students will be normalized.

