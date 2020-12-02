MHT CET 2020 Counselling From December 5; Five Points

The Maharashtra State Cell will conduct MHT CET 2020 counselling from December 5 for both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups. This year, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the MHT CET counselling 2020 will be held online. Students can check the official website of examination mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in or Maharashtra State Cell website cetcell.mahacet.org for further information on the MHT CET counselling 2020.

MHT CET 2020 Counselling

Here are some key points for the MHT CET 2020 counselling:

The MHT CET counselling 2020 procedure will consist of steps including registration, fee payment, and document verification.

Students qualifying MHT CET 2020 will not have to pay a separate counselling fee.

The candidates who have applied for the MHT CET 2020 on the basis of their JEE Main scores will also have to register for the MHT CET counselling, and pay the required fee.

MHT CET 2020 counselling will be a Centralized Counselling Process (CAP) for BTech admissions.

The seat allotment of the MHT CET will be purely on merit, and preference of the candidates made during the registration of MHT CET online counselling.

MHT CET 2020 results were declared on November 28 in which 41 students had topped the exam with 100 percentile scores. As many as 19 candidates topped the test in the PCB group, while 22 candidates in the PCM group for admission to undergraduate courses bagged the top spot. This year, the MHT CET 2020 test fared better than 2019, where only two students scored 100 percentile. As per Maharashtra State Cell statistics, as many as 3.86 lakh students appeared for MHT CET 2020.