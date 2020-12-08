MHT CET 2020: Centralised Admission For Technical, Non-Technical Courses Begins

Admissions begin for MHT CET 2020

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has started the admission process for various technical courses including BTech, BE, Bachelors in Pharmacy, and Doctorate in Pharmacy. The MHT CET has also started admissions for non-technical law and education courses including LLB, MEd, BPed, and MPed. Candidates who have secured the cut-off marks in the entrance exams can visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org to fill up admission forms.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Education Minister Uday Samant informed in a tweet, that MHT CET is inviting applications for a total of 15 courses.

He said, “The online application process for the centralised admission for academic year 2020-21 for MBA, MMS, BArch of Department of Technical Education and BA/ BSc-BEd (Integrated) and BEd-MEd (Integrated) of the Department of Higher education will start on 8 December”.

शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2020-21 साठी तंत्रशिक्षण विभागाच्या B.E./B.Tech,Direct Second Year Degree In Engineering आणि https://t.co/PyTVWHdkLG & Pharm D. तसेच उच्च शिक्षण विभागाच्या M.Ed,B.P.Ed,M.P.Ed आणि LLB 5 Year व कृषी शिक्षण विभागाच्या आठ अशा एकूण पंधरा अभ्यासक्रमासाठी..1/2 — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) December 8, 2020

The eligible students will have to submit required documents along with an application form on the website to ensure their admission.

MHT CET declared the results of the entrance examination to science courses on November 28. While results for non-technical, and vocational courses were released later. This year, more number of candidates qualified in both PCB, and PCM groups.