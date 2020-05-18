  • Home
  MHT CET 2020: Candidates To Update Their HSC Board Details, Pay Fee And Submit Application Form By May 23

The candidates who could not make the payment of fee and submit the application form during application filling period had approached the MHT CET cell to allow them to take examination.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 18, 2020 11:45 am IST | Source: Careers360

MHT CET 2020
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representational purpose
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra state government has permitted the registered candidates of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET - 2020) to update the Class 12 board information in their application form, pay the application fee and submit the application.

The application process had ended on March 7 but the MHT CET cell has opened the application fee payment window again.

Earlier, the candidates had registered themselves for MHT-CET 2020 while filling the application form between January 7 to March 7 but had failed to make payment and submit the application form. These candidates had approached the CET cell, requesting the authority to allow them to make the payment and give the examination. Considering their request, MHT CET cell has allowed only those candidates who had registered but not made the payment and submitted the application form, to make the payment and submit their application form.

According to the notification, “The candidates should visit mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in portal and make the final payment for MHT CET 2020 online application form by using their own login ID and password before 11.59 pm on May 23."

The MHT CET cell has underlined that no extension will be given beyond this deadline.

HSC details

In another notification, the government has requested the MHT CET 2020 registered candidates to update their Class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board information in the online application form.

The notifications says, “The candidates should visit mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in and fill the information of their HSC Board by selecting the dropdown after clicking the TAB entitled “Details of HSC Board” by using own login id and password before 11.59 pm on May 23."

More details are available at official website.

Maharashtra state common entrance test cell conducts MHT CET on the behalf of Directorate of Technical Education. The MHT CET 2020 is used for admission into technical agricultural and pharmacy courses in various government and private institutes in Maharashtra.


MHT CET Notification covid pandemic
