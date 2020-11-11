MHT CET 2020 Answer Key: Tomorrow Is The Last Day To Raise Objections; Result By November 28

Last Day to Raise Objections Against MHT CET 2020 Answer Key Tomorrow

The MHT CET answer key can be challenged till 1 pm tomorrow, November 12.The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET answer keys on November 10 at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. MHT CET is conducted for admission to several undergraduate institutes across the state. According to official data, as many as 4,51,906 aspirants have registered for the MHT CET 2020. To check the MHT CET answer key 2020, candidates can use the MHT CET login credentials. The MHT CET 2020 answer key contains correct answers to all the questions asked in the entrance exam and can be used to calculate probable scores.

Candidates can fill the online MHT CET raising objection application form and challenge the provisional MHT CET 2020 answer key. Maharashtra CET Cell will charge a processing fee of Rs 1,000 per objection. Candidates can challenge this provisional answer key till 1 pm of November 12. After considering the objections raised by the aspirants, the state CET Cell will release the MHT CET results 2020 by November 28.

MHT CET 2020 Answer Key -- Raising Objections