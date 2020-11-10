MHT CET 2020 Answer Key Released; Raise Objections By November 12

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test answer keys (MHT CET answer keys) have been released today, November 10. The eligibility tests of MHT CET were held in October. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell administers the MHT CET 2020 for admission to several undergraduate institutes across the state. The state CET Cell has allowed the aspirants to raise objections against the provisional MHT CET answer key till November 12 (1 pm).

Candidates can fill the online application form and challenge the provisional MHT CET 2020 answer key. To raise objections, Maharashtra CET Cell will charge a processing fee of Rs 1,000 per objection. Candidates can challenge this provisional answer key till 1 pm of November 12. After considering the objections raised by the aspirants, the state CET Cell will release the MHT CET results 2020 by November 28.

To Raise Objections Against MHT CET 2020 Answer Key

Go to mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Sign in using the MHT CET system generated login IDs, password

Click on the ‘Proceed’ button

From the left-hand panel, click on ‘Objection Form’

Enter the required details

Submit the form

This year, as many as 4,51,906 aspirants have registered for the MHT CET 2020. To check the MHT CET answer key 2020, candidates can use the MHT CET login credentials. The MHT CET 2020 answer key contains correct answers to all the questions asked in the entrance exam and can be used to calculate probable scores. Along with the MHT CET answer sheets, candidates’ response sheets and question papers of all the shifts have also been published. The answer key is available through the login window on the homepage of the official website of the Maharashtra State CET Cell.