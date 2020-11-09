MHT CET Result 2020: Answer Key Likely Tomorrow At Cetcell.mahacet.org; Result By November 28

MHT CET 2020 Answer Key, Response Sheet Tomorrow At Cetcell.mahacet.org; Result Soon

The MHT CET 2020 answer key will be released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at 1 pm on November 10. The answer key of MHT CET 2020 will be released on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. As per the policy, first, the CET cell will release the provisional MHT CET answer key providing students with an opportunity to raise an objection or challenge the answers in specified format till November 12. The answer key would have correct answers to the questions asked in the MHT CET entrance examination.

The MHT CET result 2020 will be announced on or before November 28. State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has confirmed the MHT CET 2020 results date in a statement issued at the official site.

Students will be required to match their answers and in case of discrepancies, raise objections at the official website.

Authorities will consider all the objection raised by students before releasing the final MHT CET answer key 2020. In addition to this, the authorities will also release students question papers and response sheet (OMR sheet) displaying response of candidates.

Students will be required to match the answers marked from the answer key to calculate their probable score.

MHT CET 2020 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1- Go to the official portal of MHT CET- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2- Click on “MHT CET 2020 Answer Key” link

Step 3- Login with your credentials

Step 4- Click on the submit button

Step 5- Download and take a print of answer key

MHT CET Students’ Response Sheet: Steps To Download

Step 1- Visit the official website of MHT CET- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2- Click on the “Download Students Response Sheet” link

Step 3- Key in application number and password

Step 4- Click on the submit button

Step 5- Download and calculate your probable score