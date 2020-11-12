  • Home
MHT CET 2020 Answer Key: The MHT CET answer keys objection window will close today at 1 pm. The Maharashtra state CET cell has released the MHT CET answer keys, question papers and response sheets of all the shifts of the test on November 10.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 12, 2020 7:53 am IST

MHT CET 2020 Answer Key Objection Window To Close Today; Apply By 1 Pm

MHT CET 2020 Answer Key: The MHT CET answer key objection window will close today at 1 pm. The provisional MHT CET 2020 answer key along with the question papers and the response sheets of all the shifts were released on November 10. Students who appeared for the MHT CET 2020 can submit any objection relating to the answer key till 1 pm today. After MHT CET 2020 objection submission, the state CET cell will go through all the objections received.

In case an objection against the MHT CET 2020 answer key is found to be valid, the answer key will be changed and the final MHT CET result will be declared on or before November 28 as per "document on normalization".

MHT CET is conducted for admission to several undergraduate institutes across the state. As per data released by the state CET Cell, as many as 4,51,906 aspirants have registered for the MHT CET 2020. Students, to challenge the answer key of MHT CET 2020, can fill the online MHT CET raising objection application form. Candidates will be able to submit their queries regarding MHT CET 2020 through their login ids. A processing fee of Rs 1,000 per objection will also be charged by the Maharashtra CET Cell for every answer challenged.

MHT CET 2020 Answer Key -- Raising Objections

  • Visit mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

  • Sign in using the MHT CET system generated login IDs, password

  • Click on the ‘Proceed’ button

  • From the left-hand panel, click on ‘Objection Form’

  • Enter the required details

  • Submit the form

