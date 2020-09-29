MHT CET 2020: Admit Card Released For PCM Group At Mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

The admit card of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 for Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) group has been released at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The MHT CET 2020 hall ticket mentions details of MHT CET examination centre, reporting time, day and date of the examination along with other details.

The CET Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2020 admit card on at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in on September 26 for the PCB group.

Here's the direct link

To download the MHT CET 2020 hall ticket, candidates have to login using their MHT CET application form number and password.

Candidates must carry MHT CET 2020 hall ticket to the exam centre, without which they will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

Steps To Download MHT CET Admit Card 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website- mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on Download hall tickets link

Step 3: Enter your login ID, password

Step 4: Choose the subject - PCM/PCB

Step 5: Click on ‘Search’ button

Step 6: The MHT CET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of MHT CET hall ticket

Candidates must check the details mentioned on the MHT CET admit card 2020 carefully and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancy.

