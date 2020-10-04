Image credit: mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in MHT CET Admit Card Date 2020: The MHT CET PCM admit card 2020 has been released at mahaonline.gov.in

MHT CET Admit Card 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET 2020 admit card for the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) group. Candidates can download the MHT CET PCM admit card from the official websites, mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in by using their login credentials. The Maharashtra CET 2020 for PCM group will be held on October 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, and 20, 2020. According to official information, as many as 4,51,906 students have registered to appear for Maharashtra CET 2020.

Download MHT CET 2020 Admit Card

Around 4,35,653 Maharashtra students will take the MHT CET in PCM and PCB groups. As many as 2,470 aspirants of Uttar Pradesh and 2,176 from Bihar will also appear in MHT CET 2020.

The MHT CET 2020 admit card will contain the details of examination centre, reporting time, day and date of examination. Further information regarding MHT CET 2020 will be displayed on the official website, www.mahacet.org, the authorities said.

How To Download MHT CET Admit Card 2020

Follow these instructions to download the MHT CET PCM admit card:

Go to the official website, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. Click on ‘MHT CET 2020 Hallticket’. Enter your login credentials. Submit and download the hall ticket.

Apart from the MHT CET admit card 2020, candidates must also download the ‘unconditional undertaking’ by logging in to the candidate portal.

On the exam day, candidates must bring both the admit card and the undertaking. Candidates are also advised to read the exam day instructions mentioned on the MHT CET PCB admit card 2020 and follow those on the exam day.