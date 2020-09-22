MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Likely Soon At Mahacet.org; How To Download Hall Ticket

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET 2020) will release the MHT CET 2020 admit card in online mode on its official website mahacet.org soon. Candidates can visit official website mahacet.org and download the admit card 2020. In order to download the MHT CET 2020 hall ticket, candidates will be required to log in using their MHT CET application form number and password.

Candidates must carry MHT CET 2020 hall ticket to the exam centre, without which candidate will not be allowed to write the MHT CET 2020 exam.

MHT CET hall ticket 2020 highlights the details such as- exam date and time, exam centre, address of the exam centre, candidate’s personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines.

In MHT CET admit card, candidates must check all the details carefully and in case of any discrepancies, the authorities must be contacted immediately.

MHT CET Admit Card 2020: How to download

Go to the official website- mahacet.org

Click on ‘MHT CET hall ticket 2020' link

Enter your Application Number and Password to log in.

MHT CET Admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.

MHT CET is the exam conducted for admission in B.Tech course at the institute of Maharashtra.