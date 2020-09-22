  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Likely Soon At Mahacet.org; How To Download Hall Ticket

MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Likely Soon At Mahacet.org; How To Download Hall Ticket

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET 2020) will release the MHT CET 2020 admit card in online mode on its official website mahacet.org soon.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 22, 2020 3:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra CET: Revised Exam Schedule Released; Admit Card To Be Available Soon
MHT CET 2020: Revised Exam Date Announced, Admit Card To Be Released Soon
MHT CET 2020: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Postponement Of Maharashtra CET Exam
MHT CET 2020 Exam Postponed, New Dates Yet To Be Announced
MHT CET 2020: State Entrance Test Cell Allows Applicants To Change Exam District
MHT CET 2020: Date Extended For Submission Of HSC (12th) Board Details
MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Likely Soon At Mahacet.org; How To Download Hall Ticket
MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Likely Soon At Mahacet.org; How To Download Hall Ticket
New Delhi:

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET 2020) will release the MHT CET 2020 admit card in online mode on its official website mahacet.org soon. Candidates can visit official website mahacet.org and download the admit card 2020. In order to download the MHT CET 2020 hall ticket, candidates will be required to log in using their MHT CET application form number and password.

Candidates must carry MHT CET 2020 hall ticket to the exam centre, without which candidate will not be allowed to write the MHT CET 2020 exam.

MHT CET hall ticket 2020 highlights the details such as- exam date and time, exam centre, address of the exam centre, candidate’s personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines.

In MHT CET admit card, candidates must check all the details carefully and in case of any discrepancies, the authorities must be contacted immediately.

MHT CET Admit Card 2020: How to download

  • Go to the official website- mahacet.org
  • Click on ‘MHT CET hall ticket 2020' link
  • Enter your Application Number and Password to log in.
  • MHT CET Admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.

MHT CET is the exam conducted for admission in B.Tech course at the institute of Maharashtra.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra CET Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bills To Set Up Forensic Sciences University, Rashtriya Raksha University Passed In Rajya Sabha
Bills To Set Up Forensic Sciences University, Rashtriya Raksha University Passed In Rajya Sabha
Gauhati University Final Year Exams From September 29, Check Important Instructions For Exam Day
Gauhati University Final Year Exams From September 29, Check Important Instructions For Exam Day
TJEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Tbjee.nic.in, Check Direct Link, How To Download Hall Ticket
TJEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Tbjee.nic.in, Check Direct Link, How To Download Hall Ticket
Maharashtra CET: Revised Exam Schedule Released; Admit Card To Be Available Soon
Maharashtra CET: Revised Exam Schedule Released; Admit Card To Be Available Soon
NEP Will Play Key Role In Creating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Prime Minister Narendra Modi
NEP Will Play Key Role In Creating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Prime Minister Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................