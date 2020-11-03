  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Released For Additional Sessions, Here’s Direct Link

MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Released For Additional Sessions, Here’s Direct Link

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET hall ticket 2020 for additional sessions of the exam Scheduled on November 7.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 3, 2020 10:08 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2020 Additional Exams On November 7; Admit Cards Soon
MHT CET 2020 Result Soon; Know How To Download Answer Key
MHT CET 2020 Special Exam Registration Begins At Cetcell.mahacet.org; Apply By October 23
MHT CET Result 2020 Anytime Soon; Check MHT CET Answer Key, Percentile, Cut-Off
MHT CET 2020 Exam Over; Answer Key, Counselling Soon
MHT CET 2020: Re-Exam For Rain-Affected Students, Announces Uday Samant
MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Released For Additional Sessions, Here’s Direct Link
MHT CET Admit Card 2020 Released For Additional Exams
Image credit: mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in
New Delhi:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET admit card for the additional exams. Candidates of PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) groups who will appear in the additional exams can now visit the official website to download the admit card of MHT CET 2020. The MHT CET admit card can be downloaded from the official website, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in, using application number and the previous hall ticket number.

The additional exams of MHT CET 2020 are scheduled to be held on November 7, 2020. In the morning shift, from 9 am to 11 am, the exam will be held for the PCB group. For PCM candidates, MHT CET additional exam will be held from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

MHT CET Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

How To Download MHT CET Hall Ticket 2020

Visit the official website, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Click on the ‘MHT CEY 2020 Hall Ticket’ link

Key in your login credentials and select group

Search and download the MHT CET admit card.

MHT CET 2020, for over 4 lakh candidates, was held in October after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some candidates in PCB and PCM groups were unable to attend MHT CET 2020 due to Mumbai power outage and heavy rains in Mumbai.

Though the authorities have not confirmed the MHT CET result date, it can be expected soon after the additional exams.

Read the official notification.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test MHT CET Admit Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu: Education Minister Reviews Safety Measures Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools
Tamil Nadu: Education Minister Reviews Safety Measures Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools
Student Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Schools Reopen In Uttarakhand
Student Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Schools Reopen In Uttarakhand
Educational Institutes In West Bengal To Remain Closed Till November 30
Educational Institutes In West Bengal To Remain Closed Till November 30
Over 4,100 Apply For Admission To DU On Day 1 After 4th Cut-Off List Released
Over 4,100 Apply For Admission To DU On Day 1 After 4th Cut-Off List Released
Haryana Colleges, Universities To Open From November 16
Haryana Colleges, Universities To Open From November 16
.......................... Advertisement ..........................