MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Released For Additional Sessions, Here’s Direct Link

Image credit: mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in MHT CET Admit Card 2020 Released For Additional Exams

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET admit card for the additional exams. Candidates of PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) groups who will appear in the additional exams can now visit the official website to download the admit card of MHT CET 2020. The MHT CET admit card can be downloaded from the official website, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in, using application number and the previous hall ticket number.

The additional exams of MHT CET 2020 are scheduled to be held on November 7, 2020. In the morning shift, from 9 am to 11 am, the exam will be held for the PCB group. For PCM candidates, MHT CET additional exam will be held from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

MHT CET Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

How To Download MHT CET Hall Ticket 2020

Visit the official website, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Click on the ‘MHT CEY 2020 Hall Ticket’ link

Key in your login credentials and select group

Search and download the MHT CET admit card.

MHT CET 2020, for over 4 lakh candidates, was held in October after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some candidates in PCB and PCM groups were unable to attend MHT CET 2020 due to Mumbai power outage and heavy rains in Mumbai.

Though the authorities have not confirmed the MHT CET result date, it can be expected soon after the additional exams.

Read the official notification.