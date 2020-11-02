MHT CET 2020 Additional Exams On November 7; Admit Cards Tomorrow

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) special exams will be held on November 7 for the PCB and PCM group of students. The MHT CET 2020 additional exams will be held online as a computer-based test. The State Common Entrance Cell will conduct the MHT CET 2020 special exams for PCB group in the morning shift between 9 am and 12 noon, while students of PCM group can take the MHT CET additional exams in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The students who have registered for the MHT CET additional exams can download the admit cards from the official website -- mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in from November 3. To access the MHT CET additional exam admit cards, students have to login with the registration numbers and other required credentials. Along with the MHT CET hall tickets, students will also have to download an “Unconditional Undertaking” for the exam day. The MHT CET admit cards will mention the details of the MHT CET 2020 exams including the MHT CET exam centres, date and time of the exam and MHT CET 2020 reporting time.

As many as 4,35,653 Maharashtra students have registered for the MHT CET in Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group. MHT CET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held in July and August but was rescheduled between October 1 and October 20. However, the Maharashtra State CET Cell, could not conduct the MHT CET for PCM and PCB group students as per the schedule due to Mumbai power outage and heavy rains in Mumbai. Soon after the additional MHT CET 2020 exams are held, the state CET Cell will MHT CET 2020 result date.