MHRD has relaxed criteria for Lateral Entry to PMRF Scheme as a one-time measure

HRD Ministry has modified certain provisions of the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF) scheme as a one-time measure only. The Ministry has also increased the cap on recommendations which can be made by a PMRF granting institute.

In May this year, the HRD Ministry had revised guidelines for PMRF scheme and had introduced Lateral Entry scheme. Under Lateral Entry Scheme, students who were already pursuing PhD in a PMRF granting institutions also became eligible for PMRF. For lateral entry, the applicant must have completed at most 12 months (24 months in certain cases) of their research work at the institute.

HRD Ministry has again revised the guideline and has decided to allow students who have completed at most 18 months in the PhD programme (if they have joined with a Master's degree) to apply for PMRF as a one-time measure.

The Ministry has also increased the cap on the number of applicants who can be recommended by the PMRF granting institute.

Earlier, institutes could make as many recommendations as 1.25 times the number of PMRF seats allotted to the institute. Now, PMRF institutes can make as many recommendations as 1.5 times the number of PMRF seats allotted.

These guidelines will be effective from the next round of selection under the PMRF Scheme. The institutes which can offer PMRF include all the IITs, all the IISERs, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and some of the top Central Universities/NITs that offer science and/or technology degrees.