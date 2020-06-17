MHRD Invites Application For National Awards To Teachers 2020

MHRD awards National Awards to teachers every year on Teacher's Day

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has opened the application window for the National Awards to Teachers 2020. Interested teachers can apply for the award till July 6, 2020. The award is conferred to school teachers and heads of schools working in recognized primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools. Teachers form both government and private schools can apply for the awards.

Normally retired teachers are not eligible for the award but those teachers who have served a part of the calendar year (at least for four months i.e. up to April 30 in the year to which National Awards relate) can be considered for the award if they fulfill all other conditions.

Teachers who apply for the award will be evaluated on two criteria - objective criteria, and performance-based criteria.

Objective criteria will carry weightage of 20 out of 100 and performance-based criteria will carry the weightage of 80 out of 100.

Applications for the award can be submitted online through a web portal. First level of scrutiny will be done by a District Selection Committee (DSC). DSC will shortlist 3 names and forward these to State Selection Committee (SSC). The state committee will prepare shortlist of the best candidates, subject to the maximum number allotted to the States/UTs and forward the same to Independent Jury at National level through online portal. There will also be an Organization Selection Committee (OSC) for other organizations.

Each nominee selected by state committee and OSC will make a presentation before the Independent Jury at National level. The jury shall select 45 names from the list and two teachers in Special Category for differently-abled teachers etc.