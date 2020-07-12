Image credit: Shutterstock National Awards To Teachers 2020: MHRD Extends Application Deadline To July 15

The Ministry of Human Resource Development, or MHRD, has extended the last date to apply for National Award to Teachers 2020, or NAT 2020. According to information on the official website, nationalawardstoteachers.mhrd.gov.in, application for NAT 2020 can now be submitted till July 15, 2020. Previously, the last date to apply for the award was July 6. NAT is conferred to teachers and heads of schools working in government and private primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools.

The award is given to teachers every year on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. Retired teachers, who have served at least four months in a calendar year (up to April 30) can also apply for the award.

Only regular teachers and heads of schools who are not indulged in tuitions are eligible to apply for the award. Contractual teachers and Shiksha Mitras are not eligible to apply for NAT 2020.

Applications for NAT 2020 are to be submitted online. Teachers can also apply from mobile phones. Scrutiny for the award will be done on three levels. First, a District Selection Committee (DSC) will shortlist three teachers and forward their names to the State Selection Committee (SSC).

The SSC will shortlist best candidates, according to the maximum number allotted to a particular state or UT, and forward the list to a national level Independent Jury. There will also be an Organization Selection Committee (OSC) for other organizations.

This year, candidates shortlisted by the District Selection Committee and State or Union Territory Selection Committee will get certificates.