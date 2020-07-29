Cabinet Likely To Approve Draft NEP Today; Policy Proposes Major Changes In School, Higher Education

MHRD To Be Renamed Ministry Of Education: Cabinet Likely To Approve National Education Policy Today

The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the Draft National Education Policy 2019 today, sources said. The new National Education Policy (NEP) will replace the existing National Policy on Education which was first formulated in 1986 and last modified in 1992. The Committee, which drafted the new education policy, has proposed to rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD as Ministry of Education (MoE).

The draft policy has also proposed extension of Right to Education Act 2009 to cover children of ages 3 to 18 and also seeks to reduce content load in school education curriculum.

According to the draft policy, there will be no hard separation of learning areas in terms of curricular, co-curricular or extra- curricular areas and all subjects, including arts, music, crafts, sports, yoga, community service, etc. will be curricular.

It also promotes active pedagogy that will focus on the development of core capacities and life skills, including 21st century skills, sources said.

In higher education, the draft NEP has proposed a restructuring of higher education institutions with focus on world-class research and high quality teaching, high quality teaching across disciplines with significant contribution to research and institutions focused with high quality teaching.

There will be re-structuring of Undergraduate programs of 3 or 4 years duration and having multiple exit and entry options, the sources said.

A new top education body was also proposed to enable a holistic and integrated implementation of all educational initiatives and programmatic interventions, and to coordinate efforts between the centre and states.

“More than three decades have passed since the previous policy was formulated. Keeping in mind the changes, a new education policy is needed. It was decided to usher in education reforms to create a vibrant knowledge society by ensuring higher quality education to all, this making India a "global knowledge super power”, a government statement had said earlier.

The focus was on bringing uniformity in education, providing universal access to quality education and improving the quality of elementary education through a new national curriculum framework, the statement said.

A panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' when he took charge. The draft was then put in public domain to seek feedback from various stakeholders and over two lakh suggestions were received by the HRD Ministry about the same.