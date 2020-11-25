MHA Guidelines: Educational Institutions To Run With 50% Hall Capacity

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a slew of guidelines in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases asking district, police and municipal authorities to ensure the strict observance of the guidelines/ SOPs issued by MHA and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The guidelines have empowered states to take a decision on limited gathering in closed spaces, including educational institutions.

The MHA guidelines permit all activities have been permitted outside containment zones have been permitted with certain restrictions. All the gathering for educational purposes, with up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed spaces, has been allowed. “However, based on the assessment of the situation, State/ UT Governments may reduce the ceiling to 100 persons or less, in closed spaces,” the notification read.

While issuing guidelines for "Surveillance, Containment and Caution" for December, the MHA said the main focus of the directive is to consolidate the substantial gains that have been achieved against the spread of COVID-19 that are visible in the steady decline in the number of active cases in the country.

"However, state and UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown (state/ district/ sub-division/City level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government," the guidelines said. The guidelines will be effective from December 1 to December 31.