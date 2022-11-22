  • Home
MH CET LLB 3-Years 2022: CAP Round 2 Revised Allocation List Out At Llb3cap2.mahacet.org

The MHT CET LLB 3-years CAP round 2 revised seat allotment is released at llb3cap2.mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 22, 2022 1:43 pm IST

MH CET LLB 3-years round 2 allocation list.
Image credit: Shutterstock

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET LLB 3-years CAP round 2 revised seat allotment list today, November 22. Candidates can check and download the round 2 allocation list through the official website - llb3cap2.mahacet.org.

Suggested: Try MH CET Law 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Law colleges. Use Now
Latest: Category Wise MH CET Law Cut Off 2022. Check Here 
Earlier, the seat allotment list was about to be published on November 21 but it got cancelled because one college had not informed the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) about the withdrawal of one division.

Candidates whose names are on the MHT CET LLB 3-year round 2 revised allotment list need to accept the seat and report to the allotted college by November 25. The CAP round 2 filled-in seats and vacant seats will be displayed on November 28, 2022.

MHT CET 2022 3-Year LLB Round 2 Seat Allotment List: How To Check

  • Go to the official website - llb3cap2.mahacet.org
  • Then click on the login tab and enter your credentials- user ID and password.
  • The MHT CET 3-year LLB revised seat allotment list 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Candidates can check the allotment status and then visit the allotted college to complete the admission process.
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test
