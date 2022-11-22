MH CET LLB 3-Years 2022: CAP Round 2 Revised Allocation List Out At Llb3cap2.mahacet.org

Image credit: Shutterstock MH CET LLB 3-years round 2 allocation list.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET LLB 3-years CAP round 2 revised seat allotment list today, November 22. Candidates can check and download the round 2 allocation list through the official website - llb3cap2.mahacet.org.

Earlier, the seat allotment list was about to be published on November 21 but it got cancelled because one college had not informed the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) about the withdrawal of one division.

Candidates whose names are on the MHT CET LLB 3-year round 2 revised allotment list need to accept the seat and report to the allotted college by November 25. The CAP round 2 filled-in seats and vacant seats will be displayed on November 28, 2022.

MHT CET 2022 3-Year LLB Round 2 Seat Allotment List: How To Check