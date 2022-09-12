  • Home
MH CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 Today; Here's How To Check

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) LLB 2022 result for 3 year Law course today, September 12, 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 12, 2022 10:38 am IST

MH CET Result 2022 for 3 Year LLB Likely Today

MH CET LLB 3 Years 2022 Result: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) LLB 2022 result for 3 year Law course today, September 12, 2022. The candidates can check the MAH CET Law result 2022 on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. To download the MH CET Law 3 year score card, candidates need to enter the application number and date of birth.

Suggested: Try MH CET Law 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Law colleges. Use Now
Latest: Category Wise MH CET Law Cut Off 2022. Check Here 
The MAH CET 2022 examination for three years and five years LLB programmes was conducted between August 2 and August 4 and re-examination on August 27, 2022, in multiple sessions. The State CET Cell has conducted the MH CET Law examination online in computer based test (CBT) mode in selected centres in the state of Maharashtra and very select centres outside Maharashtra.

MAH 3 Year LLB CET Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

  2. Click on the MAH LLB CET 2022 scorecard link

  3. Enter the required credentials- application number and date of birth

  4. The MH CET Law scorecard will be displayed on the screen

  5. Check the result PDF and download it

  6. Take a print out of MAH LLB CET scorecard for further reference.

MAH 3 Year LLB CET Result 2022: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

  • Candidate's name

  • Roll number and application number

  • Section-wise marks obtained

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result status

  • Overall rank

  • Category rank

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the centralized admission process (CAP). The MH CET law 3 year result will be accepted by over 145 law colleges across the state. These colleges will offer a combined intake of around 16,000 seats in 3-year LLB programme.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Law
