MH CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 Today; Here's How To Check

MH CET Result 2022 for 3 Year LLB Likely Today

MH CET LLB 3 Years 2022 Result: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) LLB 2022 result for 3 year Law course today, September 12, 2022. The candidates can check the MAH CET Law result 2022 on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. To download the MH CET Law 3 year score card, candidates need to enter the application number and date of birth.

The MAH CET 2022 examination for three years and five years LLB programmes was conducted between August 2 and August 4 and re-examination on August 27, 2022, in multiple sessions. The State CET Cell has conducted the MH CET Law examination online in computer based test (CBT) mode in selected centres in the state of Maharashtra and very select centres outside Maharashtra.

MAH 3 Year LLB CET Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the MAH LLB CET 2022 scorecard link Enter the required credentials- application number and date of birth The MH CET Law scorecard will be displayed on the screen Check the result PDF and download it Take a print out of MAH LLB CET scorecard for further reference.

MAH 3 Year LLB CET Result 2022: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

Candidate's name

Roll number and application number

Section-wise marks obtained

Maximum Marks

Result status

Overall rank

Category rank

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the centralized admission process (CAP). The MH CET law 3 year result will be accepted by over 145 law colleges across the state. These colleges will offer a combined intake of around 16,000 seats in 3-year LLB programme.