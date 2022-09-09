MH CET Law Result 2022 Tomorrow; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

  • Home
Candidates can check and download the MH CET 2022 law result through the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 2:58 pm IST

MH CET 2022 law result will be declared tomorrow, September 10.
Image credit: Shutterstock

MH CET Law Result 2022: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET) 2022 law result tomorrow, September 10, 2022. Candidates can check and download the MH CET 2022 law result through the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will need their application number and password to download the MH CET 2022 law result scorecard.

The MH CET 2022 law result will be announced in the form of all India rank lists for both three years and five years LLB programmes. The individual scorecards will be published a few days before the Centralized Admission Process (CAP). The MH CET Law 2022 counselling process will begin soon after the results are declared.

MH CET Law Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

  • Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Click on the scorecard link for the LLB programmes.
  • Enter the required credentials- application number and password.
  • The MH CET Law 2022 scorecard will get displayed on the screen.
  • Download the PDF and take the printout for further reference.

The MH CET law 2022 examinations were conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode. Due to technical failures in some exam centres, the CET Cell also conducted a re-examination on August 27, 2022.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Law
