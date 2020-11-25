  • Home
MHT CET Law Result 2020 Date: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce MAH 3 year LLB CET result 2020 today, November 25 at mahacet.org.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 25, 2020 9:15 am IST

MH CET 3 Year Law Result 2020 Today; Here’s How To Check
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

MAH 3 Year LLB CET Result 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will announce the result of MAH LLB 3 year CET 2020 (MH CET Law result 2020) today, November 25, 2020. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result from the official website,

Mahacet.org. To check individual results, candidates will have to use their login credentials as specified by the authorities.

MHT CET law 2020, for admission to the three year LLB programme, was held on November 2 and November 3, 2020, after being postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. MAH CET Law for the five-year LLB programme was held on October 11. Result date for the MHT 5 year LLB cet has not been mentioned on the official website.

MHT CET result for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) groups will be announced by November 28, the authorities said previously.

Check MHT CET Law result 2020 here

MH CET 3 Year Law Result 2020: How To Download

To check MHT CET law result, follow these steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website, mahacet.org

From the ‘Under Graduate Courses’ section, select 3 years LLB

A new page will open

Find and click on the result link

Key in your login credentials

Submit and download the result

MHT CET LLB is held every year for admission to the three year LLB programme at government, government-aided colleges, university departments, university-managed institutes and unaided colleges in Maharashtra.

MHCET Law MAH-LLB (3 Years) Education News MHT CET 2020
